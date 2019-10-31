Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,325.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,299.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,260.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $874.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,299.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,231.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 50.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

