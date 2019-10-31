Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 218,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 4,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $327.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 117,917 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 825,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. ValuEngine cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

