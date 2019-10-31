Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,036. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

