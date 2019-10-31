AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $877.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.27 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.