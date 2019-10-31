Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wilson M. Torrence acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $86,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 129,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

