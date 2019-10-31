Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $104.56, but opened at $103.98. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $103.02, with a volume of 54,133 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $121.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 232.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4,182.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

