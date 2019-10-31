Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) VP Sells $274,885.92 in Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $274,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALLE opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $102.09. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Allegion by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,474,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

