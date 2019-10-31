Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) CFO Patrick S. Shannon Sells 20,421 Shares

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $74.83 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegion by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,474,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

