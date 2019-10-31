Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) CFO Patrick S. Shannon Sells 20,421 Shares

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $74.83 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
Read More: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.