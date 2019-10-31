Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $116.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price hoisted by Imperial Capital from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.63.

ALLE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,784. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 60,770.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 120.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,352,000 after acquiring an additional 926,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 398,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 808.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 339,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

