Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded at Cfra

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

ATI stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,084,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,978. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,470.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Wetherbee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,830.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

