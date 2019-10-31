All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of All-American Sportpark Inc (OTCMKTS:AASP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.40. All-American Sportpark shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

All-American Sportpark Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AASP)

All-American Sportpark, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

