Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) Shares Down 33.3%

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2019 // Comments off

Algold Resources Ltd (CVE:ALG) shares dropped 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 173,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 43,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Algold Resources Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Algold Resources (CVE:ALG)

Algold Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. The Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers located in the Tijirit area; the Kneivissat property covering an area of 830 square kilometers; and the Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Algold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.