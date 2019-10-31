Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) Shares Down 33.3%

Algold Resources Ltd (CVE:ALG) shares dropped 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 173,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 43,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Algold Resources Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Algold Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. The Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers located in the Tijirit area; the Kneivissat property covering an area of 830 square kilometers; and the Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

