Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.93 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of ALEX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

In other news, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 8,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $192,840.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $143,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 312,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,753.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,429 shares of company stock valued at $644,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.