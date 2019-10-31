Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Target Hospitality worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 253.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $958,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 295.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 85,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $1,710,000.

NYSE:TH opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TH shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

In related news, Director Eli Baker bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 55,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 151,584 shares of company stock valued at $982,659 over the last ninety days.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

