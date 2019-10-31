Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $100,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $338,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 169,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 362 shares of company stock valued at $13,356 and sold 29,784 shares valued at $1,110,650. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYBT. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $40.43.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 33.17%. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

