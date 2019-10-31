Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $227,000 Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,018,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDS shares. William Blair cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of HDS opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

