Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 65,700 Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Cincinnati Bell as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBB. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 233,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 126,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.08 million. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,852.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $62,075. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

