Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $271,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $104,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at $592,126.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,354 shares of company stock worth $646,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after buying an additional 571,753 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 177,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,248,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

