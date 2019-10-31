AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALRM. ValuEngine lowered shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.40. 244,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 26.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

