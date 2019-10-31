AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AlarmCom stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,347. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39. AlarmCom has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $71.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 26.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in AlarmCom by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AlarmCom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AlarmCom by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.