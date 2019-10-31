Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given a C$10.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a C$10.50 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$11.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.55 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.13.

Shares of TSE AGI traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,923. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.91. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.71.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$224.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Porter sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total transaction of C$134,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,477 shares in the company, valued at C$965,997.07. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 35,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$347,921.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$660,629.65. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,583.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

