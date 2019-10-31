AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41.
NYSE AKS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 16,180,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $765.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.02. AK Steel has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.
AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About AK Steel
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
