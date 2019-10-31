AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41.

NYSE AKS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 16,180,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $765.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.02. AK Steel has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKS shares. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on AK Steel and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $2.40 price target (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AK Steel from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.52.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

