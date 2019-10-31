AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. AK Steel updated its FY19 guidance to $0.32-0.37 EPS.

NYSE:AKS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 16,180,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. AK Steel has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.02.

Several analysts have commented on AKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price target (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

