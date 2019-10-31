Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.53.

NYSE:APD traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.31. The company had a trading volume of 126,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.24. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

