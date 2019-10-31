AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.88

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.86 ($0.04), with a volume of 69128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.99 ($0.04).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

About AIB Group (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

