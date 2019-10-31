Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. 2,258,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.96.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

