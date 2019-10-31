AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEZS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

Shares of AEZS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08. AEterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.57.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 536.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AEterna Zentaris will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of AEterna Zentaris at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.