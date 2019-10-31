Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Aegion’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEGN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $21.67. 109,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,763. Aegion has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Several research firms recently commented on AEGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

