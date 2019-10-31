AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.68 and last traded at $70.68, 240 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.