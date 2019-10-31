AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.66. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

