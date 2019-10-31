AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $1,125,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 84,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,278,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 255,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 214,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Aegis cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.05.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $422,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

