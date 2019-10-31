AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys Shares of 1,482 Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
WW opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.29.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WW. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sidoti set a $43.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $195,405.00. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
