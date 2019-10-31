AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys Shares of 1,482 Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

WW opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.29.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $369.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WW. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sidoti set a $43.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $195,405.00. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

