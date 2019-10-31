AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,533 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

