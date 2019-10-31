AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMP opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

