Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADVM opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $471.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.