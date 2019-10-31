Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ADVM opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.49. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

