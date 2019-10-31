ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADTN stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,325. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

In related news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 248,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,051,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

