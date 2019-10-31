Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,429 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,362,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $322.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.83.

ADBE opened at $278.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

