Acute Angle Cloud Tops 1-Day Volume of $193,035.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, BiteBTC, OKEx and HADAX. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $627,918.00 and approximately $193,035.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,173.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.02003215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.03085118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00637982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00645703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00412123 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

