Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 179,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.