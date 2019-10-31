Acima Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,823 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.55.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

