Acima Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 1.9% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period.

BBJP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,338 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

