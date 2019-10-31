Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,257 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,763.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

EWP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 24,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.