Acima Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,884,431,000 after buying an additional 599,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,554,000 after acquiring an additional 132,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

TXN traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.96. 48,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,025. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

