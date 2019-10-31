Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.00. 373,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,154. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

