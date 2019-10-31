Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.49.

BLK traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.36. 1,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,942. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.