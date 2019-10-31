ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Price Down 11.2% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) fell 11.2% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.92, 1,369,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 573,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 128,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83.
About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
