ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Price Down 11.2% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) fell 11.2% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.92, 1,369,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 573,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $103,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,284.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $125,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,810 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 128,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

