ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,876. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $40,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $117,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $34,773.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,942 shares of company stock worth $3,840,880. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

