AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 391,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $389.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.06.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. AC Immune had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

