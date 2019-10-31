AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on AC Immune and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

ACIU opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AC Immune by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

